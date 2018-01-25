Paralegal Perspectives: Inside the Paralegal Association of Rochester, Inc. board

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Our PAR president, Jane M. Gorski, approached me and asked if I could write an article for the Daily Record. We brainstormed a few ideas and we thought it would be beneficial to discuss the PAR board. The president of the PAR board is a visible position, along with the National Federation of Associations (NFPA) ...