Pauline T. Muto | Phillips Lytle LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Pauline T. Muto has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Muto concentrates her practice in the area of commercial litigation. She received her bachelor's degree from University of Rochester and her juris doctor from Cornell University Law School.