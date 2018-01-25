Don't Miss
Syracuse attorney is 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer

January 25, 2018

Lanessa Chaplin, an attorney with Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County, has been awarded the New York State Bar Association’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award for 2018. The award, presented by the Association’s Young Lawyers Section, honors attorneys in practice for fewer than 10 years who have demonstrated outstanding service to both the community and the legal ...

