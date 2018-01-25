Syracuse attorney is 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lanessa Chaplin, an attorney with Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County, has been awarded the New York State Bar Association’s Outstanding Young Lawyer Award for 2018. The award, presented by the Association’s Young Lawyers Section, honors attorneys in practice for fewer than 10 years who have demonstrated outstanding service to both the community and the legal ...