Court of Appeals – Right to counsel: People v. Smith

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals Right to counsel Buccal swab – Proper remedy for violation People v. Smith No. 123 Judge Background: The people appealed from an order by the Appellate Division that reversed a judgment of the Supreme Court, vacated the defendant’s please, and dismissed the defendant’s indictment without prejudice. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that it was correct ...