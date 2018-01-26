Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Gang assault: People v. Blauvelt, et al.

Fourth Department – Gang assault: People v. Blauvelt, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Gang assault Sufficient evidence of serious physical injury – Prosecutorial misconduct People v. Blauvelt, et al. KA 15-00794 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: In the prosecution arising from an altercation that allegedly resulted in serious physical injury to one person and damage to another person’s vehicle, the people obtained an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo