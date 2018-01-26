Fourth Department – Reckless endangerment: People v. Barnes

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reckless endangerment Sufficiency of evidence – Unduly harsh sentence – Aggregate term People v. Barnes KA 09-02123 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of three counts of burglary and one count of reckless endangerment. The defendant had committed three home burglaries and his ...

