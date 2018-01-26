Fourth Department – Suppression of evidence: People v. Baldwin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression of evidence Observation - People v. Baldwin KA 15-02179 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in denying his motion to suppress physical evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the ...