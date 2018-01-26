Gymnastics victim’s champion or avenger? Nassar judge Rosemarie Aquilina stirs controversy.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Moments after Judge Rosemarie Aquilina dropped a 40 to 175-year prison sentence on serial sex abuser Larry Nassar, telling him it's "your death warrant," she commented on the media attention surrounding the former USA Gymnastics doctor's case in recent weeks. "I know you all would like to talk to me," Aquilina said from the bench in ...