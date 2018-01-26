Legal Loop: Oregon lawyer statistics: some of the findings may surprise you

The Oregon State bar released its annual 2017 Economic Survey (online: http://www.osbar.org/_docs/resources/Econsurveys/17EconomicSurvey.pdf) at the end of December. It was chock-full of lots of insightful data about Oregon lawyers, ranging from firm size to practice areas, annual compensation and more. The in-depth nature of this survey offers enlightening data about Oregon lawyers and law firms, while ...