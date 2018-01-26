RBBA installs new officers

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon January 26, 2018 0

Rochester City Court Judge Stephen Miller on Thursday swore in these new officers of the Rochester Black Bar Association: (Left to right) Anthony Orphe, president; Latoya Lee, treasurer; Judge Stephen Miller; Adrian Neil, secretary; Ninteretse Jean Pierre, vice president of programming; Keana Williams, vice president of membership; and Lonnette Merriman, parliamentarian (absent).

