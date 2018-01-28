Deeds filed January 16, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 16, 2018                 82   Brighton GALVIN, JOHN T et al to GALVIN, JOHN THOMAS et al Property Address: 750 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11973  Page: 155 Tax Account: 150.13-2-40./1B Full Sale Price: $113,000 ASM HOSPITALITY LLC to 2815 MONROE RETAIL OFFICE LLC Property Address: 2815 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11973  Page: 122 Tax Account: 150.07-2-16 Full Sale Price: $1,150,000   East Rochester YOUNG, CHARLES F et ...

