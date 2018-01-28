Don't Miss
Home / News / Doing Business As for January 16, 2018

Doing Business As for January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2018 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.     UPSTATE NY PAINTING 62 FAIRLEA ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Principal: WILLOUGHBY, STEPHEN M 62 FAIRLEA ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 AQ WINDOWS AND DOORS 17056 RIDGE ...

