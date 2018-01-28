Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 16, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   WATSON, SHAVONTE L 100 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $8,172.24 WILLIAMS, J W 17 KONDOLF STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: WILLIAMS, ELIZA Amount: $1,530.32 YOUNG, KEITH 63 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo