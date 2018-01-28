Mortgages filed January 16, 2018

Don't Miss
By: kellyplessinger January 28, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 16, 2018                 78   Brighton ZIMMERMANN, CLARK J Property Address: 150 PARKWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3404 Lender: ROUNDPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING CORPORATION Amount: $29,424.44   Brockport 170 WEST AVENUE LLC Property Address: 170 WEST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1227 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $8,750,000.00   Churchville PIPER, KAREN M & PIPER, MICHAEL L Property Address: 26 REDFERN DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8901 Lender: WESTSIDE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,000.00   East Rochester PIETRZYKOWSKI, ...

