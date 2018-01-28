Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for January 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: MR COOPER, US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, WELLS FARGO FINANCIAL, Appoints: PREMIERE ASSET SERVICES, OZEN, AYFER Appoints: YORUK, AHMET QUICK, JAMES V Appoints: BURGIO, JUDY SHULL, BETTY J Appoints: SHULL, ...

