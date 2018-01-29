Alleged drug dealer on the lam

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018 0

An alleged drug dealer who was free on $20,000 bond is now a fugitive. Lawrence Russell, aka Mucho, and co-defendant John Nelson, aka Sunny, were charged in February 2017 in a 10-count indictment related to an alleged cocaine trafficking operation in Buffalo. They face a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Nelson ...

