Alleged drug dealer on the lam

An alleged drug dealer who was free on $20,000 bond is now a fugitive. Lawrence Russell, aka Mucho, and co-defendant John Nelson, aka Sunny, were charged in February 2017 in a 10-count indictment related to an alleged cocaine trafficking operation in Buffalo. They face a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Nelson ...