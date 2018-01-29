Book Review: ‘Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



For nearly two decades, Bob Haig’s masterful treatise “Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts” (published by the American Bar Association Section of Litigation and Thomson Reuters) has been an essential resource for litigators in federal court. This multi-volume resource has recently been updated and expanded in its fourth iteration. With new topics and updates, ...