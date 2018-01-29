Don't Miss
Book Review: ‘Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts’

By: Carolyn Nussbaum January 29, 2018

For nearly two decades, Bob Haig’s masterful treatise “Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts” (published by the American Bar Association Section of Litigation and Thomson Reuters) has been an essential resource for litigators in federal court. This multi-volume resource has recently been updated and expanded in its fourth iteration. With new topics and updates, ...

