Building Loan Agreements for January 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   ELITE VIEW PROPERTIES LLC Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $165,000 TRA-MAC GROUP LLC Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $293,446 ST JOHNS HOME FOR THE AGING Lender: ST JOHNS HOME FOR THE AGING Amount: $28,500,000 HIGHVIEW SENIOR HOUSING LLC Lender: S&T BANK Amount: $435,000 YOUNG MENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF GREATER ROCHESTER Lender: 233 GENESEE ...

