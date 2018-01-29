GOP announced judicial candidates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Monroe County Republican Party on Monday unveiled their slate of judicial candidates for the 2018 Election. The candidates are: Ann Marie Taddeo, running for re-election to state Supreme Court; Nicole E. Bayly, running for Monroe County Family Court; and Alecia J. Mazzo, running for Monroe County Family Court. Taddeo is is completing her first term in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes ...