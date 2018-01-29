GOP announced judicial candidates

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018 0

The Monroe County Republican Party on Monday unveiled their slate of judicial candidates for the 2018 Election. The candidates are: Ann Marie Taddeo, running for re-election to state Supreme Court; Nicole E. Bayly, running for Monroe County Family Court; and Alecia J. Mazzo, running for Monroe County Family Court. Taddeo is is completing her first term in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes ...

