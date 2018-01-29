Don't Miss
Judge orders release of activist awaiting deportation

Judge orders release of activist awaiting deportation

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER and DEEPTI HAJELA January 29, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A federal judge, calling an imprisoned immigration rights activist’s treatment "unnecessarily cruel," ordered his immediate release Monday and said people subject to deportation deserve "the freedom to say goodbye." Applause broke out in a packed Manhattan courtroom after U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest announced prominent activist Ravi Ragbir must be released. She ...

