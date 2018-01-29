Don't Miss
Home / Law / Lawsuit against jail guard dismissed

Lawsuit against jail guard dismissed

Incident was insufficient to support a claim

By: Bennett Loudon January 29, 2018 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Monroe County Jail inmate who accused a guard of verbal and physical abuse. Collin Trelly, 27, originally filed a complaint in state Supreme Court in December 2012, but the case was moved to U.S. District Court in May 2013. Originally, defendants in the suit included Monroe ...

