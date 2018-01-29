Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 17, 2018

Mortgages filed January 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 17, 2018                 111   Brockport BELL, WILLIAM A Property Address: 3588 COUNTY LINE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9446 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 RIEXINGER, LISA R & RYAN, LISA R Property Address: 937 BEADLE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9770 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $50,000.00 TOMASSO, JOSEPH P Property Address: 164 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2528 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $80,000.00 RABJOHN, JANET & RABJOHN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo