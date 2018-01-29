New reports recommends changes to parole for New York and nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two new reports from Columbia University are raising questions about New York's probation and parole system — and offering suggestions for making it more effective. The publications issued Monday were written by corrections experts from around the nation. They examine how inmates are often sent back to jail for technical violations of ...