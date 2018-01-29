Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for January 17, 2018

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for January 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   ANCOR LLC To: SCIORTINO HOMES LLC Lot: 207 LANTANA STATION SECTION 2 GREECE BANK OF CASTILE To: 800 PHILLIPS ROAD LLC Lot: LOTS 301-314 MEADOWS OF WEBSTER SUBDIVISIONSECTION 3 WEBSTER FIVE STAR BANK To: PRIDE MARK HOMES ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo