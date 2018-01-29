Schumer questions federal tax on Canadian paper

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to reconsider a recent decision to impose duties on uncoated groundwood paper from Canada. The product is used primarily as newsprint by upstate New York's more than 700 local newspapers. Schumer says owners are worried they won't be able to absorb the added ...