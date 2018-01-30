Arizona couple’s bath time photos of their kids set off a 10-year legal saga

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lisa and A.J. Demaree's decade-long legal ordeal started with, by all accounts, an utterly innocent family moment. In 2008, the couple took their three daughters, then ages 5, 4 and 1, on a vacation to San Diego. They snapped more than 100 photos during the trip, like parents do, including several of the girls playing together ...