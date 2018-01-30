Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 31, 2018

Court Calendars for January 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018 0

Supreme Court The Honorable J. Scott Odorisi will be calling a status calendar of the following foreclosure cases on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Counsel are expected to appear in person with specific information as to the status of the case to date – failure to appear will result in the case being stricken ...

