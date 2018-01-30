Deeds filed January 18, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 18, 2018                 57   Brighton WONG, LARRY  to WONG, ANDY  et ano Property Address: 248 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11974  Page: 342 Tax Account: 136.12-2-7 Full Sale Price: $1 COTE, BARBARA E et ano to COTE, BARBARA E Property Address: 40 COLONIAL VILLAGE RD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11974  Page: 331 Tax Account: 123.18-2-67 Full Sale Price: $20,000 BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION et al to ...

