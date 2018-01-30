Don't Miss
Federal judge wants opioid lawsuits to end in settlement

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL January 30, 2018 0

The goal is impressive: Hammer out a legal deal that starts guiding the nation out of an epidemic of opioid addiction. How and when that can happen, if at all, is the subject of talks scheduled to begin Wednesday in a federal courthouse in Cleveland. The judge is bringing together lawyers for governments across the country, drugmakers, ...

