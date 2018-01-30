Former Judge Barbara Howe joins Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Barbara Howe, former state Surrogate Judge for Erie County, will become a senior counsel to Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP effective Feb. 5. Howe served as Surrogate Judge for Erie County from 2004 through 2017. She began her judicial career on the Buffalo City Court bench in 1988, and served as a state Supreme Court Justice from 1992 ...