Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 18, 2018

January 30, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.     MCQUOID, DOUGLAS A 118 BAYBERRY LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $350.00 MULE, MICHAEL D 19 BENNINGTON GREEN LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: PALISADES COLLECTIONS LLC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS PC Amount: $1,664.62 SHEIROD, ADA M 115 ...

