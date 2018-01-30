Lawsuit against former sheriff settled

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Monroe County has settled an 8-year-old lawsuit filed by a former sheriff’s deputy and his wife against former Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn and other high-ranking officials, claiming they retaliated because the deputy’s wife worked for a company led by O’Flynn’s political rival. A stipulation and order of dismissal was filed Monday and the case is now closed. ...