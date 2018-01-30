Mortgages filed January 18, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 18, 2018                 57   Brighton DAVIS, RYAN A Property Address: 149 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2736 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $23,500.00   East Rochester COMPA, BARBARA & COMPA, LAWRENCE S Property Address: 212 E COMMERCIAL ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1546 Lender: ROCHESTER & MONROE COUNTY EMPLOYEE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $68,800.00 HALFMAN, AUDREY M & HALFMAN, SAMUEL O Property Address: 222 WEST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, ...

