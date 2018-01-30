Don't Miss
Senior GOP state lawmaker files to run for New York governor

By: The Associated Press David Klepper January 30, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A senior Republican New York state senator has filed the paperwork to run for governor and is expected to formally launch his campaign on Tuesday. John DeFrancisco, a Syracuse attorney, was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and has emerged as a leading critic of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's record on ...

