Home / News / Seven charged in drug-trafficking roundup

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018 0

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced the arrest of seven people from Rochester in connection with an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the city. Charged win the case are: Carlos Javier Figueroa, aka Javi or Big Bro, 39 Roberto Figueroa, 42, Leitscha Poncedeleon, 28 Orlando Yelder, 36, Jose Justiliano-Rodriguez, 18 Jashua ...

