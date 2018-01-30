Seven charged in drug-trafficking roundup

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced the arrest of seven people from Rochester in connection with an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the city. Charged win the case are: Carlos Javier Figueroa, aka Javi or Big Bro, 39 Roberto Figueroa, 42, Leitscha Poncedeleon, 28 Orlando Yelder, 36, Jose Justiliano-Rodriguez, 18 Jashua ...