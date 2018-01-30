Don't Miss
Home / Law / Timothy Prosperi gets 2018 Robert M. Morgenthau Award

Timothy Prosperi gets 2018 Robert M. Morgenthau Award

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018 0

Second Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Timothy Prosperi on Friday received the 2018 Robert M. Morgenthau Award at the annual District Attorneys Association of the State of New York Winter Conference in New York City. The Morgenthau Award is among the highest honors bestowed upon prosecutors and is presented to only four prosecutors throughout New York ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo