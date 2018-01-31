Andrew Olek | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Andrew Olek has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as an associate in its corporate & securities practice group where he will assist clients on business formation, including companies, partnerships and corporations and advise businesses and entrepreneurs on entity and internal organizational structure, financing options, contract negotiation and general business planning.

Olek has guided clients through the start-up phase, routine business practices, buy-sell agreements and merger and acquisition negotiations. He received his J.D. from University at Buffalo School of Law.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.