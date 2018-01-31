Deputy Corporation Counsel

City of Rochester, New York

The City of Rochester is seeking an experienced attorney to join its legal staff as the principal Deputy to the Corporation Counsel. The Deputy Corporation Counsel assists in the management of the Law Department and advises City officials on a wide range of issues including municipal law, real estate, legislation, contracts, civil rights, litigation, constitutional law and ethics. Prior experience in municipal law or in government program commercial lending in a law firm, government or corporate law department is preferred, but attorneys with other relevant experience may apply.

The ideal candidate will possess a juris doctorate from a law school of recognized standing and a minimum of seven (7) years of experience as an attorney licensed to practice in New York State.

The City of Rochester Offers:

*Excellent Benefits Package

*NYS Retirement System

*Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov) no later than Monday, February 12, 2018. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov.

The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.