Deputies: Florida inmate tried to hire hit man to kill judge

TAVARES, Fla. — A Florida inmate is accused of attempting to hire a 75-year-old hit man named "the Rabbi" to kill the judge on his child-pornography case. A sheriff's report says 56-year-old Robert Anthony O'Hare has been charged with solicitation to commit murder during a phone call from jail on Jan. 7, the day before Judge ...