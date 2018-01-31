Fourth Department – Leave to amend: Great Lakes Motor Corp. v. Johnson

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Leave to amend Improper ruling on merits – Damages Great Lakes Motor Corp. v. Johnson CA 17-00764 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant purchased a vehicle from the plaintiff and executed a non-export agreement in which he agreed that he would not personally export the vehicle or transfer ...