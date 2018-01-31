Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Neveah G.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Neglect – Mental illness – Expert reliability Matter of Neveah G. CAF 15-01571 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The mother appealed from an order terminating her parental rights. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the petitioner demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that she cannot ...