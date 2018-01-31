Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Neveah G.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Neglect – Mental illness – Expert reliability Matter of Neveah G. CAF 15-01571 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The mother appealed from an order terminating her parental rights. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the petitioner demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that she cannot ...

