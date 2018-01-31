Fourth Department – Prior bad acts: People v. Gliwski

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior bad acts Motive – Adultery People v. Gliwski KA 15-01820 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of criminal possession of stolen property. She argues that the county court erred in admitting evidence of her affair with the co-defendant. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

