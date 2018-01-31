Fourth Department – Prior bad acts: People v. Gliwski

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior bad acts Motive – Adultery People v. Gliwski KA 15-01820 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting her of criminal possession of stolen property. She argues that the county court erred in admitting evidence of her affair with the co-defendant. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...