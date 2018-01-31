INTAKE AND LITIGATION PARALEGAL

Rochester, NY- Full time, Non-exempt position

Empire Justice Center, a highly respected, statewide nonprofit law firm, is seeking an

Intake and Litigation Paralegal to join our team. This is an opportunity to join one of the

most effective organizations serving low-income individuals and families in New York

State.

Empire Justice Center attracts and employs dedicated, determined and passionate

advocates who, together, make a significant impact on the lives of low-income New

Yorkers. We achieve our successes through direct legal representation and high impact

litigation, legislative and administrative advocacy, and by providing training and

technical assistance to other advocates who are working towards the same goals.

Our organization offers staff an exciting and dynamic working environment and a strong

commitment to teamwork, diversity, and personal/professional development.

The Position:

The Intake and Litigation Paralegal is a non-exempt position which will provide direct

support to the Civil Rights, Employment, and Education practice unit. 50% of time will

be spent in intake and 50% of time will be spent on litigation.

Primary responsibilities will include:

-Support for intake including:

– Conduct eligibility screenings;

– Data entry;

– Opening and closing files;

– Coordinate follow-up services for clients;

– Assist case handlers as needed;

– Maintain client related files.

– Support for litigation including:

– Investigation;

– Management of case files;

– Court filings;

– Damage calculations;

– Interviewing clients and witnesses;

– Preparing affidavits;

– Legal and background research;

– Document review;

– Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

– 3+ years relevant work experience required, 5+ preferred;

– Associates, college or paralegal degree or equivalent skills demonstrated by professional or life experience;

– Experience working with a diverse low-income population;

– Spanish or ASL Bilingual ability desired but not required;

– Excellent oral and written communication skills; highly organized;

– Proficiency in MS Word and Excel;

– Background or experience in civil rights, education and/or employment law a plus, or willingness to learn about these legal areas on the job.

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with experience and based on the organization’s salary scale.

Empire Justice Center offers a generous benefits package, including health insurance,

pension and life insurance, vacation, holiday, personal and sick time. We are an

organization that supports and encourages a work/life balance.

Empire Justice Center is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and desires

a diverse work force. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, persons who

are elderly, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender are welcomed and encouraged to

apply.

Applications will be accepted until close of business Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Candidates that receive an interview will be asked to provide a writing sample prior to

interview date.

If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to

Rebecah Corcoran at the email address below. No phone calls or hard copies please.

Rebecah Corcoran

Human Resources Manager

Empire Justice Center

creeparalegal@empirejustice.org

