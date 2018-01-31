John Mueller | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

John Mueller, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Upstate New York Chapter for a two-year term. He has been a TMA member since 2012 and currently serves on the advisory board for the Upstate New York Chapter.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Mueller serves as co-leader of the firm’s financial reorganization, restructuring and insolvency practice team.

