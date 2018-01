driven HR, a USA Payroll Company, has hired Kelly Smith as a HR Consultant. Smith specializes in providing guidance and leadership to senior management in small and mid-size organizations. Her experience includes regulatory compliance, benefits administration, talent management, recruiting, payroll, performance management and employee relations.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.