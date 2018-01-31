Kim Kull Chizuk | Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate has recently hired Kim Kull Chizuk as vice president of mortgage lending. With nearly 21 years of mortgage lending experience, Chizuk previously worked as mortgage loan originator for Prospect Mortgage/Homebridge Financial. Chizuk also serves as president of her local MBA chapter and as a task force leader for the local Women’s Council of Realtors.

