Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 19, 2018

Mortgages filed January 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 19, 2018                 68   Brockport CRUZ, RUBEN Property Address: 7244 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9605 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $55,000.00 LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 8162 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1744 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $90,000.00 ARSLANIAN, GWENDOLYN & ARSLANIAN, MISSAK Property Address: 15 SCARLET PINE CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9649 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Fairport PARAMOUNT COMMUNITIES LLC Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo