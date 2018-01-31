NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Conflict of interests: Opinions 1141

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Conflict of interests Imputation – Separate law firms – Co-counsel – Discrete matters Ethics Opinions 1141 Background: The inquiring attorney teaches at a law school in New York and he is involved in the school’s clinical education program, which considers itself a large law firm with different divisions working on ...