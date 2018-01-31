Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Conflict of interests: Opinions 1141

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Conflict of interests Imputation – Separate law firms – Co-counsel – Discrete matters Ethics Opinions 1141 Background: The inquiring attorney teaches at a law school in New York and he is involved in the school’s clinical education program, which considers itself a large law firm with different divisions working on ...

