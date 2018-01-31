Stacey Moar | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Stacey Moar, a senior associate at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed to Theatre of Youth’s board of directors for a three-year term. Theatre of Youth Company Inc. stimulates the imagination, nurtures the creative spirit and enhances the education of young people by engaging them in relevant, child-centered, and professionally-produced live theatre programs.

Moar, a member of the firm’s litigation & dispute resolution practice group, has extensive experience assisting clients with internal investigations, regulatory compliance and voluntary self-compliance matters.

