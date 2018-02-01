Chris Maier | ADMAR

ADMAR announces the hiring of Chris Maier as service writer in its Rochester office. In his new role, Maier will be responsible for service writing for customer repairs. He brings to the ADMAR team five years of experience in the construction industry, most recently spending time at Monroe Tractor as a product support specialist. Prior to that, Maier worked at Radars Automotive and Doan Chevy.

Maier attended Monroe Community College and completed its General Motors Automotive Service Excellence Program.

